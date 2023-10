The annual listing of India's 100 richest Indians is now live, with a dramatic shift in the pecking order at the top. Mukesh Ambani has regained his top spot from Gautam Adani. Eight people have dropped off the list including Vedanta's Anil Agarwal, BYJU's Byju Raveendran and Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani. Forbes India's Samar Srivastava and Salil Panchal discuss the highlights, and the stories behind them, on this special episode