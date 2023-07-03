To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
HDFC Bank becomes a global giant — what should we expect from it now?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Salil Panchal
194 Listen ins
 

The merger of HDFC Bank with the company widely seen as its parent, HDFC Limited, in India's biggest corporate deal, a $40 billion all-shares transaction, created the fourth-largest bank in the world by market capital. Forbes India's banking expert Salil Panchal joins us on ToThePoint today to discuss the significance of this development, which has been more than a year in the making, since it was first announced. And an important chapter concludes in the bank's history, Deepak Parekh, one of India's most respected corporate leaders, retires from the organisation

