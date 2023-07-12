To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
India more attractive than China, says Invesco — here's some perspective

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
92 Listen ins
 

India has emerged ahead of China as a more attractive investment destination, according to the latest edition of an annual study by Invesco, a $1.48 trillion money manager. Sanjay Anandaram, co-founder of JumpStartUp one of India's earliest US-India cross border VC funds, and a widely respected investor and mentor in India's growing entrepreneurial landscape, joins us on ToThePoint today to offer some perspective on this development. Anandaram also talks about how, while India has changed a lot, there is much more red tape to be cut in this game that is ours to lose

Jul 12, 2023
