India more attractive than China, says Invesco — here's some perspective

India has emerged ahead of China as a more attractive investment destination, according to the latest edition of an annual study by Invesco, a $1.48 trillion money manager. Sanjay Anandaram, co-founder of JumpStartUp one of India's earliest US-India cross border VC funds, and a widely respected investor and mentor in India's growing entrepreneurial landscape, joins us on ToThePoint today to offer some perspective on this development. Anandaram also talks about how, while India has changed a lot, there is much more red tape to be cut in this game that is ours to lose