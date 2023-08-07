To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. India to restrict laptop imports — will Apple move to make them locally?

India to restrict laptop imports — will Apple move to make them locally?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Rajiv Singh
147 Listen ins
 

India, last week, announced restrictions on the import of laptops and tablets, initially with immediate effect, but later added a three-month grace period. Forbes India's Rajiv Singh joins us on ToThePoint today to talk about whether this move will help incrementally boost the development of India's electronics ecosystem. And we speculate a bit about whether Apple, whose Q3 laptop and iPad sales were down from a year earlier, will expand its India manufacturing operations to go beyond iPhones and include Macbooks and iPads as well

TN Hari_SM

Startup Fridays S4 Ep 17: TN Hari's counterintuitive ideas on purpose and other notes on Indian startups

Aug 4, 2023
shutterstock_1881778573_SM

Inside India's new draft policy for deep tech startups

Aug 4, 2023
Saurabh Chandra Naveen Arulselvan_SL14_SM

Saurabh Chandra and Naveen Arulselvan on plans after a $10.85 mln Series A at Ati Motors

Aug 3, 2023
Aakash Ranison Bookshelf-800X600

How can daily habits influence climate change? Aakash Ranison has an answer

Aug 3, 2023
shutterstock_1901397301_SM

Tesla's China hurdle in India

Aug 3, 2023
shutterstock_2291196097_SM

If an AI tool makes an ad, who is responsible for it?

Aug 2, 2023
See More