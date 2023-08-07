India to restrict laptop imports — will Apple move to make them locally?

India, last week, announced restrictions on the import of laptops and tablets, initially with immediate effect, but later added a three-month grace period. Forbes India's Rajiv Singh joins us on ToThePoint today to talk about whether this move will help incrementally boost the development of India's electronics ecosystem. And we speculate a bit about whether Apple, whose Q3 laptop and iPad sales were down from a year earlier, will expand its India manufacturing operations to go beyond iPhones and include Macbooks and iPads as well