India's Chandrayaan-3, a world-first feat for all humanity — what next?

"One Earth, One Family, One Future," India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, after the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3's lander module in the South Polar region of the Moon's surface yesterday — making India the first nation to achieve this feat. "This success belongs to all of humanity," he added. Narayan Prasad, co-founder and COO of Satsearch and co-founder of Spaceport SARABHAI, joins us to unpack the significance of what just happened, and to give us a sense of where India's deep space exploration efforts can go from here