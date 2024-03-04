India's GDP â€” a quick look at concerns beyond the headline number

India grew 8.4 percent in the last three months of 2023, from a year earlier, retaining its position as the world's fastest-growing major economy, government data showed on Friday last. Economists expect India to overtake Japan and Germany as the world's third biggest economy in the coming years. Forbes India's Samar Srivastava and Nasrin Sultana join us today to take a quick, closer look at the what's behind the numbers and what might be our concerns in the year ahead that includes a general election as early as next month