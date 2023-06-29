To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. India's National Research Foundation gets green light and Rs 50,000 crore — big step?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
314 Listen ins
 

The union cabinet yesterday approved the introduction of the National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill, 2023 in parliament, the ministry of science and technology said in a statement. The NRF is to provide high-level strategic direction to scientific research in the country as recommended in the national education policy. The first outlay for it is Rs. 50,000 crore over the next five years. We asked Kamlesh Vyas, a partner at Deloitte and a specialist in education and skill development, to join us on ToThePoint today to explain the significance of this historic move

