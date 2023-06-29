India's National Research Foundation gets green light and Rs 50,000 crore — big step?

The union cabinet yesterday approved the introduction of the National Research Foundation (NRF) Bill, 2023 in parliament, the ministry of science and technology said in a statement. The NRF is to provide high-level strategic direction to scientific research in the country as recommended in the national education policy. The first outlay for it is Rs. 50,000 crore over the next five years. We asked Kamlesh Vyas, a partner at Deloitte and a specialist in education and skill development, to join us on ToThePoint today to explain the significance of this historic move