India's SAFF victory: What it means for the future of Indian football

India won its 9th SAFF Championship final yesterday and Sunil Chhetri took home his third Golden Boot award. But how bright is the future of Indian football? In this extended edition of ToThePoint, Kathakali Chanda is in conversation with the well-known sports presenter Joe Morrison. They speak about how far the game has come in India from its darkest day of recent memory when Chhetri had to appeal to fans to come watch the match to the current growing interest in the game. And, did the latest championship reveal glimpses of who might inherit Chhetri's mantle?