IPL 2023: Dhoni's historic win, washout threats and the growth of a decacorn

In ToThePoint today, our sports expert Kathakali Chanda gives us a sense of what's at stake if today's IPL final match, already on its reserve day, gets washed out due to rains. Katha reeled off numbers, sentiments, and some serious perspective on the "business of cricket that's grown with IPL," especially in the past few years. Then there's MS Dhoni's last mile, as "no one except the man himself" can say when his last match might be, she points out. She also offers some food for thought on the prospects for women's cricket