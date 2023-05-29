Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. IPL 2023: Dhoni's historic win, washout threats and the growth of a decacorn

IPL 2023: Dhoni's historic win, washout threats and the growth of a decacorn

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Kathakali Chanda
1058 Listen ins
 

In ToThePoint today, our sports expert Kathakali Chanda gives us a sense of what's at stake if today's IPL final match, already on its reserve day, gets washed out due to rains. Katha reeled off numbers, sentiments, and some serious perspective on the "business of cricket that's grown with IPL," especially in the past few years. Then there's MS Dhoni's last mile, as "no one except the man himself" can say when his last match might be, she points out. She also offers some food for thought on the prospects for women's cricket

Gaurav Sharma 1_SM

Gaurav Sharma's trip from AdSense money in his mom's account to building Sequoia-backed SaaS Labs

May 30, 2023
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast

JioCinema smashes Hotstar's IPL record; new Mac models rumoured at Apple's WWDC

May 30, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

ChatGPT app now in India; data bill will push platforms 'behavioural change,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

May 29, 2023
SM template

Can there even be a global AI non-proliferation treaty and what role can India play

May 26, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

Microsoft's Brad Smith flags AI deep fakes threat; Snapchat hits 200 mln users in India

May 26, 2023
StepChange SM

Ankit Jain and Sidhant Pai on StepChange's new funding, and climate decision platform for large financial clients

May 25, 2023
See More