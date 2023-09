Soon, you'll have your own AI assistants on Instagram and WhatsApp, to do everything from generate funny gifs from your imagination, to help plan a trip in a group chat. Meta released a whole bunch of new generative AI-led features across their products, poised to make the experience of using them more fun...and perhaps more overwhelming? Hitesh Rajwani, CEO of Social Samosa, tells us where these features could take us—and creators—on today's episode