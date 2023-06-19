To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Mojocare, GoMechanic, the infinite B-roll of startups fudging numbersâ€”is the VC model to blame?

Mojocare, GoMechanic, the infinite B-roll of startups fudging numbersâ€”is the VC model to blame?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Rajiv Singh
163 Listen ins
 

Another day in India's vibrant startup scene, and another venture's founders fess up to fudging numbers under pressure. Forbes India's Rajiv Singh joins us on ToThePoint today to ask who is to blame—the founders, the VC investors or the ecosystem itself. In the heady days of crazy funding less than two years ago, the rising tide masked the sleaze, Rajiv argues. Amidst a funding winter, there is more scrutiny, and Mojocare certainly won't be the last. Investors may have to live with this, but for the founders, "it's their name at stake," he says

Defence Special

Inside our defence and aviation special

Jun 19, 2023
Dr Shivnath Babu Unravel_SM

Startup Fridays S4 Ep16: How Shivnath Babu wears two hats lightly, an entrepreneur and a scientist

Jun 16, 2023
ManU

Manchester United: Will a change of hands bring back glory?

Jun 16, 2023
Zoho Campus sm

Zoho and India's SaaS sector â€” large enterprise ambitions amid challenging times

Jun 15, 2023
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

EU a step closer to AI Act; IBM acquires Agyla in France; Zoho sees 65 percent growth with larger customers

Jun 15, 2023
Vi sm

Vodafone Idea may get Rs 14,000 crore, but is that too little too late?

Jun 14, 2023
See More