Mojocare, GoMechanic, the infinite B-roll of startups fudging numbersâ€”is the VC model to blame?

Another day in India's vibrant startup scene, and another venture's founders fess up to fudging numbers under pressure. Forbes India's Rajiv Singh joins us on ToThePoint today to ask who is to blame—the founders, the VC investors or the ecosystem itself. In the heady days of crazy funding less than two years ago, the rising tide masked the sleaze, Rajiv argues. Amidst a funding winter, there is more scrutiny, and Mojocare certainly won't be the last. Investors may have to live with this, but for the founders, "it's their name at stake," he says