  4. Pride Month: How do we make workplaces truly inclusive?

Pride Month: How do we make workplaces truly inclusive?

By Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Divya J Shekhar
262 Listen ins
 

The LGBTQ+ community says significant strides have been made since Section 377 was decriminalised at India's workplaces, but we have a long way to go. Forbes India's Divya Shekhar, who actively tracks diversity and inclusion, joins us on this episode, as we speak with Sahil Patel. Patel identifies as a transman, and works as a consultant for PeriFerry, which facilitates employment for transgender people. He speaks about daily workplace struggles, sensitisation needed and policies that need change

