  4. TCS and IT recruitment transgressions — not the first in the industry, won't be the last

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
398 Listen ins
 

Tata Consultancy Services is investigating a jobs-for-payments allegation within the company, even hiring an external auditor, Mint newspaper has reported. We asked Kamal Karanth, co-founder of the staffing company Xpheno in Bengaluru, to join us on ToThePoint today to give us a sense of how bad the problem might be in an industry where thousands of recruits are placed in vacancies every single day. Kamal says what's come to light at TCS isn't the first time something like this has happened in the industry, and explains why it won't be the last

