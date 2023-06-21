To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Tesla cars and Starlink internet â€” can Modi fan Elon Musk deliver in India?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Manu Balachandran
881 Listen ins
 

Tesla cars, solarÂ Energy,Â SatelliteÂ Link broadband internet, and anÂ Aspirational brand (TESLA) that's captured India's imagination rivalling Apple. Can Twitter's mercurial owner soon bring his hi-tech electric cars and Starlink satellite connections to India? Forbes India's Manu Balachandran joins us on ToThePoint today to talk about why India and Tesla might need each otherâ€”from a boost to India's EV plans and internet in the remotest corners of the country to a new, stable base for the American company in the global south, ready to ship to the world

