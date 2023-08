Tesla is looking to set up an India factory, but will, reportedly, have to find a workaround for the Chinese supplies it needs. A Reuters news report says that amid strained India-China relations, India has asked Tesla to emulate the Apple manufacturing model in the country—for each Chinese vendor involved, a local partner must step in. Auto expert Puneet Gupta, director, S&P Mobility, speaks to us about what this means, as the world is watching India's road to electrification