The 'Thalaivar' juggernaut rolls on with Rajinikanth's Jailer

Mix an everyman with a superman's ability to see good triumph over evil, and you get a superstar whose persona transcends language and borders. Forbes India's Divya Shekhar, who grew up on Rajinikanth movies, and photojournalist Madhu Kapparath, who lived in Tamil Nadu for some years, join us today on ToThePoint to talk about what makes Rajinikanth a mega star, after Jailer, Rajinikanth's latest release yesterday. Rajini's connect with his fans both onscreen and in real life, that makes him unique, Divya reckons