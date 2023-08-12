To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. The 'Thalaivar' juggernaut rolls on with Rajinikanth's Jailer

The 'Thalaivar' juggernaut rolls on with Rajinikanth's Jailer

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Divya J Shekhar, Madhu Kapparath
340 Listen ins
 

Mix an everyman with a superman's ability to see good triumph over evil, and you get a superstar whose persona transcends language and borders. Forbes India's Divya Shekhar, who grew up on Rajinikanth movies, and photojournalist Madhu Kapparath, who lived in Tamil Nadu for some years, join us today on ToThePoint to talk about what makes Rajinikanth a mega star, after Jailer, Rajinikanth's latest release yesterday. Rajini's connect with his fans both onscreen and in real life, that makes him unique, Divya reckons

china

China slips into deflation: Why you should care

Aug 11, 2023
Vishesh Rajaram1_SM (1)

Deep Tech India: Vishesh Rajaram on why more investors believe the sector can grow in this country

Aug 10, 2023
SoftBank

If Softbank's getting its mojo back, what does that mean for India's startups?

Aug 10, 2023
Ecom profits

Zomato, Meesho profits: Are they sustainable?

Aug 9, 2023
Satya Chakravarthy

Deep Tech India: Satya Chakravarthy on the product versus commercialisation funding conundrum

Aug 8, 2023
UPI sm

Your UPI experience is about to change...

Aug 8, 2023
See More