Unpacking Vodafone-Idea's many woes: Where does it go from here?

Vodafone-Idea shares fell more than 2% in early trading on Friday, October 6. This is after the Department of Telecommunications disposed of the company's representation in respect of license fee demands in respect of Rs 3,273 crore. This adds to Vodafone's woes as the telecom giant is bleeding subscribers and currently struggling on several fronts. Telecom expert Jayanth Kolla, cofounder and partner at Convergence Catalyst, a tech consultancy, gives us deep insights into what's going on with the company on this episode