The global leader in shared office spaces, WeWork, has filed for bankruptcy, after years of high-octane drama at the firm. WeWork India, however, a separate entity, is profitable and on solid footing, much like the outlook for the rest of the sector. What sets India apart? Utkarsh Kawatra, Senior Director - myHQ (ANAROCK Group), and Vivek Rathi, director research, Knight Frank India tell us why they are bullish on coworking in India