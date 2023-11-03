What the Aadhar data breach means for you

Personal data of 81.5 crore Indians has been exposed on the dark web, according to US cyber security firm Resecurity. This contains the names, phone numbers, addresses, Aadhar and passport details, in what experts are calling possibly India's biggest data breach. Allegedly, the data has leaked from the Indian Council of Medical Research database. Sachin Yadav, partner â€” Deloitte, with a specialism in digital forensics and technology investigations, details the implications this might have on the citizens of India