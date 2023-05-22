What to do about Fake ChatGPT apps and other AI-infused mobile menaces

In ToThePoint today, we chat with Forbes India's Naandika Tripathi, on fake ChatGPT apps and how we ought to be vigilant about them, even as OpenAI moves to release its official version, starting with an app for Apple's iOS and in the US. One can expect an Android version soon and for the apps to eventually reach other markets around the world. We also talk a bit about our rudimentary use of generative AI at work and what we're seeing around us about how this tech can also make us more productive and creative