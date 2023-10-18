To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. What's next for same sex marriage rights?

What's next for same sex marriage rights?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Divya J Shekhar
11 Listen ins
 

A five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court refused to grant marriage rights to same-sex couples, saying that the Court has the power only to interpret laws, not make them, therefore deferring the decision to amend the Special Marriage Act to the Parliament. While marriage equality was not granted, the judgment contained some significant steps of progress for the LGBTQ community, our guest today says. Parmesh Shahani, author, LGBTQ activist and head of the Godrej DEI Lab, speaks with Forbes India's Divya Shekhar on this episode

Child safety internet

Google proposes children, teen safety framework, opposes hard checks of age proof

Oct 17, 2023
Cinema

PVR's new subscription model for cinema chains: How will it play out, and is the Indian consumer ready for it?

Oct 17, 2023
markets

Amid uncertainty, erratic monsoon: What can we expect from September quarter earnings?

Oct 16, 2023
33D32ZM-highres_SM

TCS concludes jobs-for-bribes investigation, sacks 16 employees, moves three others

Oct 16, 2023
Deep Tech Special

Making a case for India as a global deep tech startup hub

Oct 13, 2023
Sumit Virmani_SM

How Infosys is reimagining tennis

Oct 13, 2023
See More