What's next for same sex marriage rights?

A five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court refused to grant marriage rights to same-sex couples, saying that the Court has the power only to interpret laws, not make them, therefore deferring the decision to amend the Special Marriage Act to the Parliament. While marriage equality was not granted, the judgment contained some significant steps of progress for the LGBTQ community, our guest today says. Parmesh Shahani, author, LGBTQ activist and head of the Godrej DEI Lab, speaks with Forbes India's Divya Shekhar on this episode