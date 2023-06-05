Why fewer than 1 in 3 seed-funded Indian startups get Series A funding

Arun Natarajan, founder and CEO of Venture Intelligence, talks about the market researcher's latest report that spotlights the state of the Series A startup funding landscape in India. Less than one-third of startups that receive seed funding are able to secure a Series A round, in India, roughly tracking global trends, Venture Intelligence finds. And the number of Series A rounds increased by 8 percent annually from 2017 to 2022—an indication of the maturity of the startup ecosystem in India, Natarajan says. Sequoia Capital tops the list of VC firms that have helped most startups f