Your UPI experience is about to change...

A new innovation called the UPI Plugin will allow you to make payments from within a merchant app itself, which means that when you make a transaction for Swiggy or Amazon, for instance, you won't have to leave the apps at all. Where does this leave players like PhonePe and Google Pay? The payment giants have expressed concerns with this new model, and we unpack how it will play out on this episode. Joining us today is Anuj Kacker, co-founder of Neobank Freo, and a fintech expert. He also talks about how credit coming to UPI will be the next big thing