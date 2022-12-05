Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Momentum In Conversation With Nuts and Bolts From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Inside our W-Power 2022 issue

Inside our W-Power 2022 issue

By Varsha Meghani Forbes India Staff
222 Listen ins
 

Celebrating women leaders in diverse fields, the Forbes India W-Power 2022 list features women who are breaking stereotypes, dismissing doubters, and leading change. In this issue, you will find self-made women who created their paths to define their destinies. From the small-town girl story of Chanel boss Leena Nair to the tale of Sequoia India's Sakshi Chopra's patience and perseverance, Varsha Meghani shares the details of how the list came about and the pages you must flip through in this edition

Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

DoT tells telcos to keep 5G away from airports — report; DeHaat raises $60 mln from Temasek, others

Dec 2, 2022
Brian Stafford_Diligent Corp_SM

Brian Stafford at Diligent on tech for the modern board's complex challenges, and plans in India

Dec 1, 2022
Bookshelf5-800X600

Modern-day feminism equals financial freedom: Shaili Chopra

Dec 1, 2022
Forbes India Tech Briefing Podcast_800X600_Logo

Google faces $25 bln claims; Tata may buy Wistron iPhone factory; SF police can now use robots to kill

Dec 1, 2022
Rucha Nanavati Karthik Rajaram

Mahindra Group's Rucha Nanavati and Karthik Rajaram at Freshworks on modern employee experience

Nov 30, 2022
forbesindiatechbriefingpodcast_800x600_logo

India's e-rupee pilot to begin from tomorrow; RBI rejects PhonePe, Razorpay NBFC bids — report; Vikram Kirloskar dies at 64

Nov 30, 2022
See More