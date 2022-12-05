Inside our W-Power 2022 issue

Celebrating women leaders in diverse fields, the Forbes India W-Power 2022 list features women who are breaking stereotypes, dismissing doubters, and leading change. In this issue, you will find self-made women who created their paths to define their destinies. From the small-town girl story of Chanel boss Leena Nair to the tale of Sequoia India's Sakshi Chopra's patience and perseverance, Varsha Meghani shares the details of how the list came about and the pages you must flip through in this edition