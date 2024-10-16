Mentors and Mavens All Stories
In Pictures: Behold the exciting conception of the Goddess Durga at this year's puja pandals

The human spirit's contemplation--and expression--of the divine takes an inventive leap in the construction of Goddess Durga at the puja pandals every season. A reason why Durga Puja in Kolkata was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021. A joyful riot of conception, colour and chiaroscuro so intrinsic to India, the deity and the pandals that unfold in the images below defy description, an invitation to contemplate its ever-changing form--and meaning
By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Oct 16, 2024
A vivid Durga with a fierce pagan vibe is set against Picasso's Cubist-style black-and-white figures

Image by : Sudipta Das/NurPhoto via Getty Images

1/22

A vivid Durga with a fierce pagan vibe is set against Picasso's Cubist-style black-and-white figures at a pandal during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata on October 6, 2024.
A Durga altar inside a 'Lajja' (shame) themed pandal depicts the outrage over the recent rape and mu

Image by : Sahiba Chawdhary/ Reuters

2/22

A Durga altar inside a 'Lajja' (shame) themed pandal depicts the outrage over the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government-run hospital in Kolkata, October 11, 2024.
Commemorating womanhood, a puja pandal's deity is enclosed by finely drawn panels of famous Indian w

Image by : Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

3/22

Commemorating womanhood, a puja pandal's deity is enclosed by finely drawn panels of famous Indian women in Kolkata on October 2, 2024.
A green-themed pandal decorated with natural plants depicts Durga as Mother Nature herself in Kolkat

Image by : Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP

4/22

A green-themed pandal decorated with natural plants depicts Durga as Mother Nature herself in Kolkata on October 5, 2024.
A dramatic beam of light highlights Durga in a circular mount, a cinematic rendering in monochrome t

Image by : Avishek Das/SOPA/LightRocket via Getty

5/22

A dramatic beam of light highlights Durga in a circular mount, a cinematic rendering in monochrome that wows worshippers at a pandal in Kolkata, October 10, 2024.
A Kolkata artist depicts Durga's open-palmed vision of women's freedom from repression at the Aramba

Image by : Sonu Mehta/HT via Getty Images

6/22

A Kolkata artist depicts Durga's open-palmed vision of women's freedom from repression at the Arambagh puja pandal in New Delhi on October 07, 2024.
An eerie underwater blue submerges devotees at a puja pandal themed 'under the sea' in Nagaon,

Image by : Anuwar Hazarika/NurPhoto via Getty Images

7/22

An eerie underwater blue submerges devotees at a puja pandal themed 'under the sea' in Nagaon, Assam, India, on October 10, 2024.
Devotees worship Durga at an altar inside an Indian Constitution-themed pandal in Kolkata, Octo

Image by : Sahiba Chawdhary / Reuters

8/22

Devotees worship Durga at an altar inside an Indian Constitution-themed pandal in Kolkata, October 11, 2024.
A village woman and her children form the tableau holding the deity Durga in her hands at a woven ba

Image by : S Majumder/NurPhoto via Getty Images

9/22

A village woman and her children form the tableau holding the deity Durga in her hands at a woven bamboo mat pandal in Siliguri on October 9, 2024.
The Goddess looks over exquisitely crafted figures engaged in a battle depicting the triumph of good

Image by : Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

10/22

The Goddess looks over exquisitely crafted figures engaged in a battle depicting the triumph of good over evil at a pandal in Kolkata on October 7, 2024.
A 100-feet-long Durga and her consorts appear in an atypical form at this pandal near Kolkata on Oct

Image by : Debajyoti Chakraborty / NurPhoto via Getty Images

11/22

A 100-feet-long Durga and her consorts appear in an atypical form at this pandal near Kolkata on October 8, 2024.
A brilliant stage setting made of a building-high wall of story-telling murals forms the backdrop of

Image by : Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

12/22

A brilliant stage setting made of a building-high wall of story-telling murals forms the backdrop of sculpted figures hand-hauling a deity at a pandal in Kolkata on September 30, 2024.
An exceptional design symmetry and baked-clay-like forms mark the presentation of the deity at this

Image by : Sahiba Chawdhary / Reuters

13/22

An exceptional design symmetry and baked-clay-like forms mark the presentation of the deity at this pandal in Kolkata on October 9, 2024.
A dark, gothic facade features the celebrated artwork of God giving life to Adam above a painting of

Image by : Sahiba Chawdhary / Reuters

14/22

A dark, gothic facade features the celebrated artwork of God giving life to Adam above a painting of the Goddess Durga engulfed by devotees at a pandal in Kolkata on October 11, 2024.
A winged Durga rises above her consorts in a coir-themed circular pandal in Siliguri, October 9, 202

Image by : S Majumder/NurPhoto via Getty Images

15/22

A winged Durga rises above her consorts in a coir-themed circular pandal in Siliguri, October 9, 2024.
Delicate cream-and-white-hued flower buds and elements mark the presentation of Durga at this pandal

Image by : Rupak De Chowdhuri/NurPhoto via Getty Images

16/22

Delicate cream-and-white-hued flower buds and elements mark the presentation of Durga at this pandal in Kolkata on October 10, 2024.
Durga appears as a simple householder in a folksy rendering at a pandal in Siliguri on October 9, 20

Image by : S Majumder/NurPhoto via Getty Images

17/22

Durga appears as a simple householder in a folksy rendering at a pandal in Siliguri on October 9, 2024.
Durga appears triumphant in a ghagra choli amidst psychedelic mushrooms in an otherworldly pandal in

Image by : S Majumder/NurPhoto via Getty Images

18/22

Durga appears triumphant in a ghagra choli amidst psychedelic mushrooms in an otherworldly pandal in Siliguri on October 11, 2024.
A stunning modern rendition of a pandal space in Tibetan Buddhist art style presents Durga, like the

Image by : S Majumder/NurPhoto via Getty Images

19/22

A stunning modern rendition of a pandal space in Tibetan Buddhist art style presents Durga, like the Tibetan deity Tara, in Siliguri on October 13, 2024.
A ceiling of braided hair and meticulously assembled portraits of women around the deity create an i

Image by : Rupak De Chowdhuri/NurPhoto via Getty Images

20/22

A ceiling of braided hair and meticulously assembled portraits of women around the deity create an intense assemblage highlighting the flaming red hands of the Goddess.
A web of intertwined fabric and thread patterns in a translucent, cylindrical pandal accentuates the

Image by : Rupak De Chowdhuri/NurPhoto via Getty Images

21/22

A web of intertwined fabric and thread patterns in a translucent, cylindrical pandal accentuates the movement of the Durga astride her vehicle, the lion. Kolkata, October 10, 2024.
A pastoral scene showing the deity on a bullock cart alongside a village pond is interjected by a pa

Image by : S Majumder/NurPhoto via Getty Images

22/22

A pastoral scene showing the deity on a bullock cart alongside a village pond is interjected by a passing train, a common sight cutting through the swathe of villages in India. Siliguri, October 9, 2024.

