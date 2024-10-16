In Pictures: Behold the exciting conception of the Goddess Durga at this year's puja pandals

The human spirit's contemplation--and expression--of the divine takes an inventive leap in the construction of Goddess Durga at the puja pandals every season. A reason why Durga Puja in Kolkata was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021. A joyful riot of conception, colour and chiaroscuro so intrinsic to India, the deity and the pandals that unfold in the images below defy description, an invitation to contemplate its ever-changing form--and meaning