  In Photos: A tableau celebrating the birth of ChristÂ 

In Photos: A tableau celebrating the birth of ChristÂ 

It's a sight that would animate any child. A tableau of figures, rough-hewn or finely chiselled, recounting the scene and the story of the birth of Christ, a baby lying in a manger in Bethlehem, amidst the parents, well-wishers, animals and angels. Here are some striking cribs that will warm your heart this Christmas
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Dec 24, 2024
A figure of baby Jesus is being carried to be placed at a Nativity scene ahead of the Christmas cele

Image by : Rupak De Chowdhuri/NurPhoto via Getty Images

1/20

A figure of baby Jesus is being carried to be placed at a Nativity scene ahead of the Christmas celebration in Kolkata, India, on December 23, 2024.
A contestant presents his Nativity creation at the 82nd Nativity Scene Contest, which was first orga

Image by : Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

2/20

A contestant presents his Nativity creation at the 82nd Nativity Scene Contest, which was first organised in 1937 and was inscribed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2018. The contest was held on December 5, 2024, in Krakow, Poland.
A nun kneels next to a 14-pointed silver star, believed to be the exact spot where Jesus Christ was

Image by : AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

3/20

A nun kneels next to a 14-pointed silver star, believed to be the exact spot where Jesus Christ was born, at the grotto in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, on December 17, 2024.
People look at the Neapolitan Nativity scene, organised by Patrimonio Nacional, at the Royal Palace

Image by : Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images

4/20

People look at the Neapolitan Nativity scene, organised by Patrimonio Nacional, at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, on December 12, 2024. The scene, made up of 223 figures, incorporates emblematic details such as the fountains of the Low Dragons, the Baths of Diana and the labyrinth designed by Dezallier d'Argenville.
The facade of the Real Monasterio de la Encarnacion in Madrid, Spain, is illuminated with a projecte

Image by : Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images

5/20

The facade of the Real Monasterio de la Encarnacion in Madrid, Spain, is illuminated with a projected image of a monumental Nativity scene from the art masterpiece ‘Sacramento’, on December 19, 2024.
'Lagoon Nativity', a floating scene, is seen on the surface of Cavallino-Treporti, a long, rich peni

Image by : Manuel Silvestri / Reuters

6/20

'Lagoon Nativity', a floating scene, is seen on the surface of Cavallino-Treporti, a long, rich peninsula between Venice and Jesolo in Italy, on December 21, 2024.
Divers place the traditional Christmas Nativity scene in the shark tank of Madrid Zoo’s aquari

Image by : Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images

7/20

Divers place the traditional Christmas Nativity scene in the shark tank of Madrid Zoo’s aquarium as part of the Christmas celebrations on December 17, 2024.
Baby Christ lies on a keffiyeh scarf gifted by the Palestinian Higher Committee of Churches Affairs,

Image by : Andreas SOLARO / AFP

8/20

Baby Christ lies on a keffiyeh scarf gifted by the Palestinian Higher Committee of Churches Affairs, as part of the 'Nativity of Bethlehem 2024' in the Paul VI Hall at St Peter’s Square, Vatican, on December 7, 2024.
A contestant presents a handcrafted Nativity scene with toy-like characters at Krakow's Main Square

Image by : Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

9/20

A contestant presents a handcrafted Nativity scene with toy-like characters at Krakow's Main Square during the 82nd Nativity Scene Contest on December 5, 2024, in Poland.
A view of the sand sculpture, titled, ‘Unconditional Help’, by Belgian sculptor Enguerra

Image by : Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

10/20

A view of the sand sculpture, titled, ‘Unconditional Help’, by Belgian sculptor Enguerrand David as a part of Jesolo seaside resort’s sand Nativity scene on December 10, 2024, in Venice, Italy.
The residents of the municipality of A Veiga create a Christmas Nativity scene with hand-carved wood

Image by : Rosa Veiga/Europa Press via Getty Images

11/20

The residents of the municipality of A Veiga create a Christmas Nativity scene with hand-carved wood, combining tradition and creativity, in Galicia, Spain on December 21, 2024.
A view of the largest sand Nativity scene in Deggendorf, Germany, created by hand with almost 30 ton

Image by : Armin Weigel/dpa via Getty Images

12/20

A view of the largest sand Nativity scene in Deggendorf, Germany, created by hand with almost 30 tons of sand by Jirí Kapar on December 1, 2024.
Amateur actors in stage costumes perform during a live Nativity scene at an underground cave in Post

Image by : Jure Makovec / AFP

13/20

Amateur actors in stage costumes perform during a live Nativity scene at an underground cave in Postojna, Slovenia, on December 19, 2024. The 18 biblical scenes take place along a 5 km trail through the Karst cave.
A Nativity scene made of twenty-two life-size statues, made of wood, terracotta and papier-mâc

Image by : Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

14/20

A Nativity scene made of twenty-two life-size statues, made of wood, terracotta and papier-mâché, created by Mario Agrestini and his son Marco, displayed inside the Basilica della Salute in Venice, Italy, on December 9, 2024. This is the largest Nativity scene in Europe.
Over 60 Nnativity scenes, like the one above, line a two-kilometre circular route in the forest at t

Image by : Christian Lademann/dpa via Getty Images

15/20

Over 60 Nnativity scenes, like the one above, line a two-kilometre circular route in the forest at the foot of the Dünsberg on the Fellingshausen Nativity Scene Trail in Biebertal, Germany, December 23, 2024.
People mill around Nativity figures carved from poplar wood by the master woodworker Anton Lubii, wh

Image by : Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

16/20

People mill around Nativity figures carved from poplar wood by the master woodworker Anton Lubii, who is currently serving in the military, at Lviv, Ukraine on December 20, 2024.
A Nativity scene is covered in snow following a winter storm in Watertown’s Public Square on D

Image by : Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

17/20

A Nativity scene is covered in snow following a winter storm in Watertown’s Public Square on December 4, 2024, in New York.
A lit Nativity scene, presented early in October, spreads warmth in Celebration, a master-planned co

Image by : Ronaldo Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images

18/20

A lit Nativity scene, presented early in October, spreads warmth in Celebration, a master-planned community with friendly residents in Florida, US.
A distinct architectural facade frames a Nativity scene installed in the Andalusian Parliament on th

Image by : Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

19/20

A distinct architectural facade frames a Nativity scene installed in the Andalusian Parliament on the occasion of Christmas, in Seville, Andalusia, Spain, December 4, 2024.
Ahead of Christmas celebrations, children toy with figures at the Nativity scene displayed outside a

Image by : Noah SEELAM / AFP

20/20

Ahead of Christmas celebrations, children toy with figures at the Nativity scene displayed outside a church in Hyderabad on December 19, 2024.

X