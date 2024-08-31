Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Seeing Red: In photos this week

The world never ceases to rouse us. These photos - of a people as impassioned and obstinate as the primary colour that draws us - resonate beyond their description for a leisurely flip or a deep read this week
By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Aug 30, 2024
Activists shout slogans and wave flags during a protest rally to condemn the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal, on August 25, 2024. Protests intensified in Kolkata as various groups continued to take to the streets, demanding justice.

Image by : Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP

1/10

Activists shout slogans and wave flags during a protest rally to condemn the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal, on August 25, 2024. Protests intensified in Kolkata as various groups continued to take to the streets, demanding justice.
Afghan girls read the holy Koran at Madrassa Abdullah Bin Omar Darul Uloom (Islamic school) in Kandahar on August 28, 2024. Nearly 1.5 million Afghan girls have spent 1,000 days out of school since the Taliban banned education for teenage girls after storming to power in August 2021, allowing them to attend only religious schools.

Image by : Wakil KOHSAR / AFP

2/10

Afghan girls read the holy Koran at Madrassa Abdullah Bin Omar Darul Uloom (Islamic school) in Kandahar on August 28, 2024. Nearly 1.5 million Afghan girls have spent 1,000 days out of school since the Taliban banned education for teenage girls after storming to power in August 2021, allowing them to attend only religious schools.
Leela, the great-niece of Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, plays with balloons released after Harris appeared onstage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, U.S., on August 22, 2024. At the convention themed on "For the People, For Our Future.",  Democrats will argue that a Harris-Walz ticket is in the best interest of the American people and their freedoms and future.

Leela, the great-niece of Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, plays with balloons released after Harris appeared onstage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, U.S., on August 22, 2024. At the convention themed on "For the People, For Our Future.",  Democrats will argue that a Harris-Walz ticket is in the best interest of the American people and their freedoms and future.

" src="https://www.forbesindia.com/media/photogallery/2024/Aug/4_2024-08-23t044627z_2144513716_rc2fl9apdkzo_rtrmadp_3_usa-election-democrats_20240830045834_930x584.jpg">

Image by : Mike Segar/Pool / Reuters

3/10

Leela, the great-niece of Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, plays with balloons released after Harris appeared onstage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, U.S., on August 22, 2024. At the convention themed on "For the People, For Our Future.",  Democrats will argue that a Harris-Walz ticket is in the best interest of the American people and their freedoms and future.
"> <p>Qiu Zining plays Guandan, the poker-like " title="

Qiu Zining plays Guandan, the poker-like "throwing eggs" card game, at a clubhouse in Hangzhou, China. The craze for this four-player card game has caused Chinese officials to denounce it, warning that it is an addictive waste of time and a drain on productivity.

" src="https://www.forbesindia.com/media/photogallery/2024/Aug/5_afp__20240823__36ee96l__v1__highres__chinalifestylecardgame_20240830045904_930x584.jpg">

Image by : Jade GAO / AFP

4/10

Qiu Zining plays Guandan, the poker-like "throwing eggs" card game, at a clubhouse in Hangzhou, China. The craze for this four-player card game has caused Chinese officials to denounce it, warning that it is an addictive waste of time and a drain on productivity.
A participant revels in tomato pulp as people attend the annual tomato fight festival 'La Tomatina' in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, on August 28, 2024. The streets of Bunol turned pulpy-red when 20,000 people from around the world gathered to swim in tomato sauce, hurl tomatoes at each other, and even make "tomato angels" during Spain's La Tomatina Festival.

A participant revels in tomato pulp as people attend the annual tomato fight festival 'La Tomatina' in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, on August 28, 2024. The streets of Bunol turned pulpy-red when 20,000 people from around the world gathered to swim in tomato sauce, hurl tomatoes at each other, and even make "tomato angels" during Spain's La Tomatina Festival.

" src="https://www.forbesindia.com/media/photogallery/2024/Aug/6_2024-08-28t175413z_777384029_rc2zo9adfjxs_rtrmadp_3_spain-culture-tomato-fight_20240830045941_930x584.jpg">

Image by : Eva Manez/ Reuters

5/10

A participant revels in tomato pulp as people attend the annual tomato fight festival 'La Tomatina' in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, on August 28, 2024. The streets of Bunol turned pulpy-red when 20,000 people from around the world gathered to swim in tomato sauce, hurl tomatoes at each other, and even make "tomato angels" during Spain's La Tomatina Festival.
Evacuees move their belongings on donkeys following devastating floods in Tokar, Red Sea State, Sudan, on August 28, 2024. Floodwaters from heavy rains that started surging earlier this month have impacted over 300,000 people and brought devastation across a country already shattered by 500 days of fierce Civil war.

Image by : El Tayeb Siddig/ Reuters  

6/10

Evacuees move their belongings on donkeys following devastating floods in Tokar, Red Sea State, Sudan, on August 28, 2024. Floodwaters from heavy rains that started surging earlier this month have impacted over 300,000 people and brought devastation across a country already shattered by 500 days of fierce Civil war.
Sigourney Weaver poses with the Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 81st Venice Film Festival in Italy on August 28, 2024. Weaver's roles in AlienGhostbusters and Avatar have left an indelible mark on some of cinema's most iconic sci-fi franchises. She was once described as "perhaps the only woman who could open a major action film."

"> <p><span style=Sigourney Weaver poses with the Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 81st Venice Film Festival in Italy on August 28, 2024. Weaver's roles in AlienGhostbusters and Avatar have left an indelible mark on some of cinema's most iconic sci-fi franchises. She was once described as "perhaps the only woman who could open a major action film."

" title="

Sigourney Weaver poses with the Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 81st Venice Film Festival in Italy on August 28, 2024. Weaver's roles in AlienGhostbusters and Avatar have left an indelible mark on some of cinema's most iconic sci-fi franchises. She was once described as "perhaps the only woman who could open a major action film."

" src="https://www.forbesindia.com/media/photogallery/2024/Aug/8_2024-08-28t184058z_454649108_rc25p9a3qm0f_rtrmadp_3_filmfestival-venice-sigourney-weaver_20240830050037_930x584.jpg">

Image by : Yara Nardi / Reuters

7/10

Sigourney Weaver poses with the Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 81st Venice Film Festival in Italy on August 28, 2024. Weaver's roles in AlienGhostbusters and Avatar have left an indelible mark on some of cinema's most iconic sci-fi franchises. She was once described as "perhaps the only woman who could open a major action film."

A father and daughter mourn the deaths of their loved ones during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes amid the Israel-Hamas conflict at Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on August 26, 2024. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the 10-month-old conflict since Israel launched its war on Hamas following the group's October 7 attack.

Image by : Mohammed Salem / Reuters

8/10

A father and daughter mourn the deaths of their loved ones during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes amid the Israel-Hamas conflict at Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on August 26, 2024. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the 10-month-old conflict since Israel launched its war on Hamas following the group's October 7 attack.
A bus with passengers sitting on the roof with belongings drives past a damaged vehicle a day after separatist militants conducted deadly attacks in Bolan, a district in Pakistan's restive province of Balochistan, on August 27, 2024. Balochistan has been the heart of a long-running insurgency in Pakistan, with separatists demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.

Image by : Naseer Ahmed / Reuters

9/10

A bus with passengers sitting on the roof with belongings drives past a damaged vehicle a day after separatist militants conducted deadly attacks in Bolan, a district in Pakistan's restive province of Balochistan, on August 27, 2024. Balochistan has been the heart of a long-running insurgency in Pakistan, with separatists demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.
Hindu devotees prepare to form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Mumbai on August 27, 2024. In an exciting display of strength and camaraderie, teams form human pyramids to reach strung-up earthen pots, reaching up to fifty feet in the air.

Image by : Sujit JAISWAL / AFP

10/10

Hindu devotees prepare to form a human pyramid during celebrations to mark the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Mumbai on August 27, 2024. In an exciting display of strength and camaraderie, teams form human pyramids to reach strung-up earthen pots, reaching up to fifty feet in the air.

