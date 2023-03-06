Diversity is not just women, it's about embracing the community: Dipali Goenka of Welspun India

From getting married at the age of 18 to joining the business at 30, Dipali Goenka, CEO and Jt. MD of Welspun India takes us through her journey in this episode of Leadership Mantras. It all started with Goenka wanting to be an example for her daughters, and after learning everything from scratch, she spearheaded the launch of brand SPACES in 2003. From skepticism from insiders and called the "boss's wife", she remained unperturbed and has made Welspun India one of the world's largest home textile companies and the biggest supplier to US