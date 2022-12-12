Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. 'Life will have regrets, but live by your decisions': Salesforce India CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya

What does it take to be indomitable in a competitive, male-dominated industry? Arundhati Bhattacharya's career spanning over 30 years, sets an example in more ways than one. Why do women fall out of the workforce, and what will it take to retain them? What does it take to hang on to one's career in the face of challenges? And why a leader must know when to step forward and when to take a backseat. Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce India, shares her insights in the second episode of Leadership Mantras
Published: Dec 12, 2022

