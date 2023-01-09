Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. You need to stay ahead of the curve, you can't play catch up: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar founded Nykaa at 49, and at 58 she became a billionaire. Priyanka Chopra Jonas started her career as an actor, but today is an investor, founder of Anomaly Haircare and philanthropist. Both these women, while very different, have a lot in common. They think big, believe in themselves despite what naysayers feel, and have a lot of grit and determination. In this episode of Leadership Mantras, we speak to them about the importance of staying ahead of the curve, the responsibilities that come with being at the top of their game and a lot more
Published: Jan 9, 2023

