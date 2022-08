Audi A4 review: This is your go-to luxury sedan for poised cruising

Audi A4 is the German carmaker's most popular luxury sedan. It's designed to get you to point B in the calmest, most relaxed, and most poised manner possible. With its peers trying every trick in the book to get an upper hand, it almost feels like the A4 has the clearest vision of its end goal. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, we look at if the Audi A4 passes the vibe check