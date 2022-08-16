Audi A8L Walkthrough: This car doesn't have the word uncomfortable in the dictionary

It took some time to bring changes to the Audi A8L, but the wait has been worth the agony. From the chrome grilles in the front to the relaxation package at the back, Audi's most refined vehicle has covered all the bases when it comes to luxurious comfort. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, we give you a detailed walkthrough of the brand new Audi—like everyone else in the business in India, we are yet to drive it! Walk with us, as we take you on this luxurious journey