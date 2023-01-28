Audi Q5 Review — Familiar comfort, luxury, just with a little facelift

There is nothing wrong with going for tried and tested when it comes to comfort and luxury. Audi Q5 is one such machine. The facelift offers redesigned headlamps, redesigned tail lamps, a new grille, a cabin upgrade and a whole lot of new kit updates. But it is still true to the Q5 essence loyalists and purists know and love. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, let's find out how the new details make Audi Q5 a premium machine