Audi RS 5 review — This sportback is more than just a head-turner

When Audi RS 5's 2.9-litre V6 engine roars, its driver cannot help but feel giddy. This green beast is drop-dead gorgeous. Audi RS 5 is deceptively practical and brutally fast. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, we look at Audi's yet another head-turner that has so much else going for it