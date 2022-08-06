  1. Home
Audi S5 Sportback review—an accessible monster on Quattro

The Audi S5 Sportback is a lot of things, but first and foremost, it's a car that makes you just feel alive when you are driving it. Put that down to the sonorous 3.0-litre V6 that makes 354hp and 500Nm—these are numbers that don't just look healthy on paper, but with this car, they translate to something amazing on the road. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, check out Audi S5 Sportback as it brings excitement and practicality to the slippery monsoon roads
Published: Aug 6, 2022

