BMW C400 GT review: This BMW Motorrad creation is a guilty pleasure

The BMW C400 GT is a luxury scooter worthy of the tag: guilty pleasure. It has a 300cc engine that produces 34hp and 35Nm. There's a sleek TFT display that can be connected to your smartphone via BMW Connected app. And it cruises at 120 kph. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, which explores the depths of the BMW C400 GT, we will talk about why it is okay to make an illogical choice in a world where the mind rules the heart and allow some indulgence