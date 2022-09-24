BMW F900 XR review — A street naked and a tourer combined, BMW's bike is almost perfect

BMW F900 XR doesn't look the definition of agile and nimble, yet it produces a terrifying 105hp and 92Nm and doesn't even sweat around the corner. BMW F900 XR has solid potential to become a daring sports tourer. The parallel-twin just goads you into redlining each and every gear. That's when it's the most alive and kicking. Yet, there's something holding it back from becoming a perfect bike. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, we figure out that tiny obstacle