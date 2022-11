BMW M340i review — BMW finally bridges the gap between practical 3 series and manic M series

BMW M340i has a 387hp engine that produces 500Nm. The car can do 0-100kmph in less than 4.5 seconds. Its 8-speed ZF torque converter can keep this manic performance going all day long for the BMW M340i. So does it still need that precious M tag from the BMW stable? In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, you will find the answer