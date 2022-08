BMW R1250 GS Adventure review: The bike has adventure baked right into its lineage

In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, we are changing the track with BMW R 1250 GS Adventure. Created to celebrate the 40 years of BMW's GS line, R1250 affords you freedom and luxury that might make you introspect. BMW Motorrad have gone to great lengths to make this adventure bike a bit of an absolute weapon on the road as well. Let's find out how it performs