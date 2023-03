Ducati SuperSport 950 S review — Good looking sports tourer with ride comfort

Ducati SuperSport 950 S has a full 937ccs on two wheels, an L-twin engine that makes 110hp and 93.5Nm, and 210 kilos to haul. The numbers may seem a little scary for a two-wheeler, but the way this bike handles feels friendlier on the roads. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, find out why Ducati SuperSport 950 S shows the best side of a tamed beast