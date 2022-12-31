Jaguar F-Pace SVR review — Behold a supercharged V8 before the all-electric dawn of Jaguar

The change towards sustainability in the automobile sector has meant pivoting to electric vehicles and classic brands such as Jaguar is no exception. But before it goes all-electric, the British carmaker has rolled out the new Jaguar F-Pace SVR with a supercharged V8 engine. A 5000 cc engine, that produces 550bhp and goes from 0-62 in just 4 seconds, roars thunderously and can make petrolheads nostalgic. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, host Raunak Ajinkya takes the Jaguar F-Pace SVR for a spin before the V8 class truly becomes extinct