Jeep Meridian is an off-road madhouse with SUV comfort

With an aim to capture a larger share of India's flourishing SUV market, Jeep has launched 3-row, 7-seater Jeep Meridian. Only the second mainstream model after Compass, does Jeep Meridian pledge to comfort, stick to the signature off-road style, or give the best of both worlds? Testing the course with Jeep Meridian in the new episode of Forbes India Momentum