Jeep Wrangler Rubicon review—the imposing-looking vehicle is sleek on the roads and a beast off it

The robust plug-and-play comes with many off-road specific kits, doors free of circuitry and a roof that can be popped. Here's a demonstration of the imposing-looking vehicle, that is sleek on the roads, and a beast off it. Watch Forbes India Momentum for a new review every Saturday, at 12pm