Land Rover Range Rover review — All-new Range Rover boasts ultra-opulence

There is nothing discreet about the brand new Land Rover Range Rover. It is a 5.2 metres long and 2 metres wide, good-looking yet nonchalant car. Under the hood of the D350 Range Rover is a 3.0-litre diesel engine that makes 258hp and 700Nm. It's massive, opulent, and loaded with kit. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, we observe that the Land Rover Range Rover makes a statement like no other car out there currently