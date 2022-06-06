Looking to stand out and go electrric? Audi e-Tron Sportback got you covered

Audi e-Tron has almost everything going for it—speed, comfort, luxury. Except for the looks. That department is covered by the gorgeous Audi e-Tron Sportback. Once on road with this fast machine, you might sense a lot more curiosity and awe-struck glances come your way. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, Raunak Ajinkya takes the forward-thinking electric, sweet looking car for a ride