Mercedes Benz C-Class review—for those who want Mercedes Benz S-Class at a lot less

The sheer luxury and opulence on display in the new Mercedes Benz C-Class make it a car that's all about getting from point A to point B in utter comfort and refined elegance, and the C does that with aplomb. But it still cannot shake off the shadow of big daddy, Mercedes Benz S-Class. If you are looking for S-Class at a lot less, the Mercedes Benz C-Class could be your answer