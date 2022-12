Mercedes Benz EQB review — Mercedes' compact electric SUV might just please everyone

Mercedes Benz EQB is the German carmaker's trump card. It is compact, has 3 rows of seats, has a ton of features, and is electric. A 66.5 kWh battery produces 225hp and 390Nm and goes 300-350km between charges. But in this episode of Forbes India Momentum, we find out the best quality of the Mercedes Benz EQB: It drives smoother like a car than like an SUV