Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet review — The indulgence car

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet review — The indulgence car

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet is a thoroughbred AMG. It runs on an inline-6 which has a turbo and an e-motor to provide an extra boost. That's 435hp and 520Nm all in. It reaches 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds. But the pops and bangs on the overrun are music to a petrolhead's ears. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, know more about the features of a car that can be your next indulgence if not a solution to a mid-life crisis
Published: Feb 11, 2023

More Videos

fintech sm

Mumbai is Asia's third largest fintech hub; ranks 12th globally for fintech companies

Feb 8, 2023
EP 12_Thumbnail 800_600

Uncertainty also generates opportunities: M&A veteran Manisha Girotra on Pathbreakers

Feb 8, 2023
Ameera Shah Metropolis SM

Provide what your team needs from you, has been my leadership mantra: Ameera Shah, promoter and MD, Metropolis Healthcare

Feb 6, 2023
BMW 320LD WEBSITE THUMBNAIL

BMW 320LD Review — Flagbearer of premium luxury sedans

Feb 4, 2023
Budget 2023 SM

5 takeaways from Budget 2023-24

Feb 3, 2023
Budget 2023 PLI for toy sector SM

Budget 2023: Can a possible PLI scheme turn India into a global hub for toy manufacturing?

Jan 31, 2023
More Videos