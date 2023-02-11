Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet review — The indulgence car

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet is a thoroughbred AMG. It runs on an inline-6 which has a turbo and an e-motor to provide an extra boost. That's 435hp and 520Nm all in. It reaches 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds. But the pops and bangs on the overrun are music to a petrolhead's ears. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, know more about the features of a car that can be your next indulgence if not a solution to a mid-life crisis