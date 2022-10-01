Mercedes-AMG EQS53 review — This is the all-new EQS53 4Matic+, and it's a bit of a maniac

Mercedes-AMG EQS53 is a 2.6-ton car that can touch 100kmph in a shade under 3.5 seconds. How does it manage it? A battery equivalent of a fire-breathing 6.0-litre V12 that has a range of a whopping 580km on a full charge. But there's more to the story. A story that might make you bid adieu to the internal combustion engines and fall in love with electric vehicles. On Forbes India momentum, this week we are taking Mercedes-AMG EQS53 for a spin