Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4matic review — This luxury on wheels goes beyond expectations

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4matic is the longest-range EV on sale in India, currently, by a long shot. The 107.8kWH battery, which produces 523hp and 855Nm, is capable of putting the driver in a constant state of disbelief while navigating the EQS 580. It can leave anything on this side of a yellow Lamborghini so far behind in its rearview mirrors that it will be only visible as a speck. In this episode of Forbes India Momentum, let's figure out why Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is defined as luxury on wheels
Published: Oct 15, 2022

